Eurosport tennis expert Alex Corretja says that Sunday's final between Casper Ruud and Carlos Alcaraz "will be probably the best thing that can happen to our sport".

The winner of the showpiece final will not only pick up a maiden Grand Slam title but also become world No. 1 and Corretja, a two-time Grand Slam finalist, says that two up-and-coming stars going head-to-head in such a manner is very significant.

"For the tennis world, it’s massive that they will play in the finals at the US Open and fight to be the No. 1,” began Corretja.

“It is huge news, competing at the Grand Slam final for the first time against each other, and fighting for the No. 1 at the US Open - that will be unbelievable.

"That will be probably the best thing that can happen to our sport, it is unbelievable they play against each other.

“That’s not me saying Tiafoe versus Khachanov wouldn’t have been a good final, but definitely fighting for the No. 1 will be something very special."

Alcaraz says it will be business as usual from the 19-year-old’s point of view.

“I’m going to do the same; that is going for it. No matter what I'm fighting for or what I am, I’m just going for it and will enjoy the moment,” said Alcaraz following his hard-fought win over Tiafoe on Friday.

For Ruud, contesting a second slam final of the season after a heavy loss to Rafael Nadal at the French Open, believes that loss will stand him in good stead.

“Roland-Garros, the final, he obviously gave me a good beating,” said Ruud

“After the final I said, ‘If I ever reach one again, I hope it is not Rafa on the other side of the court in Roland-Garros’ because it's sort of an impossible task I think for any player. I'm happy that it's not Rafa on clay.

“I hope it has prepared me a little bit. At least I know a little bit what I'm facing when I'm stepping on the court, seeing the trophy on the back of the court, seeing tons of celebrities. Even in Roland-Garros, there were royal families there watching. That was a little bit [of a] new experience for me. I hope I can be more ready for that on Sunday.”

