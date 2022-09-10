Eurosport expert Mats Wilander believes Carlos Alcaraz is the “quickest player” he has ever seen, which is one reason why he has risen up the rankings so quickly.

Alcaraz will play in his first Grand Slam final at the US Open on Sunday after a hat-trick of five-set wins, including an epic semi-final victory over Frances Tiafoe

The Spaniard will face Norwegian Casper Ruud, with the winner becoming the new world No. 1.

“I think he’s quicker than any player I’ve ever seen, especially in the first couple of steps,” Wilander told Eurosport.

“He’s so strong as well that he gets there and he’s balanced. It also helps to have great hands when you are very quick because when you get there you’ve got to be able to do something.

“He’s very creative, he’s very strong on both sides - backhand and forehand. He can hit forehands with a continental grip, meaning you’re holding the racquet straight. Not a lot of players can do that.”

Alcaraz broke into the top 100 in May 2021 and, 12 months later, won both the Miami Open and Madrid Open as he reached world No. 6.

His run to the Madrid Open title included wins against Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic as he became the first player to beat both superstars in back-to-back matches on clay.

The 19-year-old now has the chance to win a maiden Grand Slam title, and he has what it takes mentally and physically, according to Wilander.

“He’s the full package in every aspect,” he said.

“Mentally, I have no idea [how he does it] - 19 years old, being able to do that is incredible.”

