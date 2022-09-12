Carlos Alcaraz says he “dreamed” of becoming a Grand Slam champion and world No. 1 when he was a child as he achieved both of those ambitions with victory over Casper Ruud in the US Open final.

Ad

The 19-year-old, who has stormed through the world rankings over the last 18 months, has now won his first maiden Grand Slam title and is at the top of the sport.

US Open Exclusive: Alcaraz says mid-match ‘calm down’ was key to first Grand Slam title AN HOUR AGO

“It’s something I dreamed of since I was a kid, to be No. 1 in the world and be champion of a Grand Slam,” said Alcaraz post-match.

“It’s something I worked very hard for with my team and family. It’s tough to speak right now, there’s a lot of emotions. This is something that is really special for me.”

The 19-year-old had tears in his eyes in the moments after he won and revealed he thought about his family in the immediate aftermath of his victory.

“My mum is not here and my grandfather,” said Alcaraz. “I was thinking about them.

“A lot of my family and team are here but a lot of people from my family, they couldn't come here to watch the final and some matches, so I was thinking of all of them.”

Alcaraz won three consecutive five-set matches on his way to the final, a rare feat in tennis, but he showed no signs of slowing down physically.

He continued to play at a high level, which Ruud wasn’t able to keep up with during the key moments.

Asked if he was tired, Alcaraz said: “A little bit! I always say that there is no time to be tired in the final round of a Grand Slam or in any tournament.

“You have to give everything you have inside. It’s something that I worked really, really hard on.”

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain celebrates with the championship trophy after defeating Casper Ruud of Norway during their Men’s Singles Final match on Day Fourteen of the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Image credit: Getty Images

Ruud misses out on world No. 1

Alcaraz and Ruud were playing for the world No. 1 with the Norwegian falling short at the final hurdle.

However, he will still rise to a career-high world No. 2, which he is happy about.

“It’s tough to explain everything,” said Ruud. “Things had been going so well, and of course, I’m so excited for it.

“Today was a special evening where both Carlos and I knew what was at stake.

“It's fun that the finalists will be No. 2 and No. 1 in the world tomorrow. I think it's fitting.

“I’m disappointed, of course, that I’m not No. 1 but No. 2, it's not too bad either.

“So I'm happy with that number and I will continue to chase for my first Grand Slam and the No. 1 ranking.”

US Open ‘First of many’ – Nadal congratulates Alcaraz on maiden Grand Slam title AN HOUR AGO