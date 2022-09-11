Ons Jabeur hopes to rebound from a disappointing US Open final by making a strong debut at the season-ending WTA Finals this November, before launching her assault on the No. 1 ranking next year.

It was Jabeur’s second consecutive Grand Slam final defeat, having lost to Elena Rybakina in the Wimbledon title decider two months ago, but it hasn’t deterred her from setting high targets for herself moving forward.

“Definitely I have a big thing coming, the WTA Finals [in Fort Worth, Texas]. It's a big thing for me. It's like a mini Grand Slam, I call it,” said the 28-year-old.

“I always dreamed to play this one. I will maybe show myself there and build more confidence to really get ready for the next season because I feel like I have a lot to show next season.

“Points-wise, I don't have defending points in Australia, in the French Open, in Wimbledon, which is a good thing. I'm definitely going for the No. 1 spot.”

Jabeur admitted she felt more nervous before her US Open final than she did at Wimbledon but was happy she found a way to dig deep and fight back against Swiatek, who had a phenomenal start, landing 90 per cent of her first serves in, as well as 100 per cent of her returns.

Swiatek has won her last 10 consecutive finals in straight sets, two of which have come against Jabeur.

“To be honest with you, I have nothing to regret because I did everything possible," said Jabeur.

“I wish I served a little bit better today. It would have helped me a lot. You know Iga, how she plays in finals. It's very tough to beat her. I will keep positive and work on the things that were missing today.”

At just 21 years of age, Swiatek is already a three-time major champion. The dominant Pole has clinched seven titles in 2022 alone and has established a huge points lead at the top of the rankings.

Jabeur, who defeated Swiatek twice last season but is now 3-0 against her this campaign, highlighted the world No. 1’s progress over the past 12 months.

“In general [she's] just playing better at the right moment, at the important points. She knows exactly what to do,” said Jabeur.

“She's really set the bar very high. It's great for our sport. I’ll just keep doing my thing and hopefully will catch her.”

Jabeur acknowledges this defeat will likely sting for a while but is certain she will get more shots at securing a Grand Slam trophy.

“It's part of tennis. Winning or losing is part of it. And unfortunately it is me. I struggled to win my first WTA title. It took me time. So I believe this will take me time,” said Jabeur, who broke through as a 16-year-old winning Roland Garros juniors in 2011, but needed six more years to break the top 100 in the WTA rankings.

“The most important thing is accepting it, learning from the finals that I lost. I’m definitely not someone that is going to give up. I am sure I'm going to be in the final again. I will try my best to win it. I'm not sure, but I know I will do my best.

“I'm not sure who I am in the next month, the next two months. I'm sure I'll be evolving for sure. I'm going to keep my hopes up. I know there are many finals coming for me.”

