Eurosport expert Kim Clijsters says the US Open final between Carlos Alcaraz and Casper Ruud is the “perfect scenario” as the winner will not only win their maiden Grand Slam title, but also become the new world No. 1.

Five players had an opportunity to become the world No. 1 coming into the tournament, and it will be either Alcaraz or Ruud who rise to the top of the ATP rankings, usurping Daniil Medvedev.

“There were some worries over the years, thinking about Rafa [Nadal], Roger [Federer] and Novak [Djokovic] retiring, but this is the perfect scenario,” Clijsters told Eurosport.

“I don’t know who wrote the script, but it’s all working out very nicely.”

Prior to Medvedev becoming the world No. 1 earlier this year, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray had held the top spot in the ATP rankings since 2004.

Seven-time Grand Slam champion Mats Wilander believes it will be an “exciting” final for the fans.

“It will most probably be exciting for the players [to be playing for the No. 1 ranking],” added Wilander.

“But I think they will go in with that match mindset where [they think], ‘okay, I’ve got to beat this guy that’s across the net’.

“I think Carlos Alcaraz is going to have the possibility [to become No. 1] for the next five, 10 years maybe.

“Casper Ruud, you would think maybe this is his chance. He’s going to improve all the time but there are some young players coming through that are going to push him and I wouldn’t put Casper Ruud as somebody that I thought was going to get to No. 1 this quickly, and maybe never.

“But he’s shown things here that I did not expect to see from him in terms of his hard court game.”

