Serena Williams has joked that the "overwhelming" reception she received during her US Open first-round victory over Danka Kovinic could prompt her into a possible change of heart over her impending retirement.

However, following her 6-3 6-3 win over the Montenegro player in front of a loud and passionate crowd inside the Arthur Ashe Stadium, the 40-year-old hinted at a possible U-turn.

“Yeah, I've been pretty vague about it [retirement], right?” she said with a smile at her post-match press conference. “I'm going to stay vague because you never know."

She added: “I think when I walked out, the reception was really overwhelming. It was loud and I could feel it in my chest. It was a really good feeling.

“It's a feeling I'll never forget, so I really - yeah, that meant a lot to me.”

The American admitted that the atmosphere and reaction of the home crowd in New York played its part in her win.

“I was just thinking, like, Is this for real? Really?,” she said “At the same time, I'm also thinking, I still have a match to play and I want to be able to play up to this reception almost.

“It was so loud. I just was overwhelmed in a good way. Yeah, but at the same time it's like you have to be focused, you have to be laser-focused. That's what I needed to do and that's what I tried to do.”

Williams won just her second match since her announcement at the start of August, but says the feeling every time she has stepped on court has made her realise how difficult it will be to ultimately walk away.

“I prefer the word 'evolution' because I feel like I'm at a stage of my life where I'm not necessarily retiring, I'm just evolving from tennis," she explained.

“And I do feel different. I think I was really emotional in Toronto and Cincinnati. It was very difficult. I'm not saying it's not difficult now. It's extremely difficult still because I absolutely love being out there.

“The more tournaments I play, I feel like the more I can belong out there. That's a tough feeling to have, and to leave knowing the more you do it, the more you can shine.

“But it's time for me, you know, to evolve to the next thing. I think it's important because there's so many other things that I want to do, et cetera.”

The crowd acknowledges Serena Williams of the United States after her victory against Danka Kovinic of Montenegro during the Women's Singles First Round on Day One of the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 29, 2022 Image credit: Getty Images

She added: “I love the sport and I feel like the sport, it's given me so much. It's given me a platform that I never even thought I would have all because of tennis.

“I don't see myself not a part of tennis. I don't know how I'm going to be a part of tennis as of right now. I just don't know how. But I just feel like we've come too far together to just not have anything to do with it.”

Williams kicked off the tournament with a relatively comfortable win and the six-time former champion is set to end her career with a 21-0 record in US Open first-round matches.

She also has not dropped a set at the first-round stage of the tournament since 2001.

"I think every opponent is very difficult," Williams said of Kovinic. "I've seen that over the summer. The next one is even more difficult.

"It's good that I was able to get this under my belt. I don't know, I'm just not even thinking about that. I'm just thinking about just this moment. I think it's good for me just to live in the moment now."

