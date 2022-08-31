Andy Murray is through to the third round of the US Open for the first time since 2016 after beating Emilio Nava 5-7 6-3 6-1 6-0.

Nava began brightly and snatched the first set after one hour and 24 minutes, but Murray showed great resilience to battle back and in the end was a comfortable winner.

Murray, who won the US Open in 2012, will play either Hugo Grenier or No. 13 seed Matteo Berrettini in the third round.

Hard-hitting Berrettini would be a stern test for Murray, who went on to reach the quarter-finals the last time he reached this stage in New York.

"Physically this is the best I've felt in the last few years," said Murray in his on-court interview. "My movement is by far the best it's been in a long time. That's always been a really important part of my game and nowadays especially with guys hitting a huge ball to defend well.

"I feel like I'm doing that just now, I'm getting closer to where I want to be and hopefully I can have a deep run here."

Murray was made to work hard early on against Nava, especially in a gruelling first set.

The former world No. 1 spurned three break points in the opening game and then two more in the fifth game. Murray held to love for 3-3 but in his next service game Nava fashioned his first break-point chances and converted with a smash after a 20-shot rally, the longest of the match.

Nava, though, couldn’t serve out the set, looking aggrieved that a ball on the baseline was not called long as Murray broke back.

But Nava’s emotions were soon flipped as he won an 84-minute set in style, passing Murray with a superb shot from deep behind the baseline, then standing with hands on hips and nodding in satisfaction.

Murray responded well to the setback, continuing to pressure Nava’s serve before eventually breaking for the first time to lead 3-2.

Murray followed up with two comfortable holds before breaking again to level the contest.

The tide swung further in Murray’s favour in the third set as he upped the aggression and Nava started to fall away.

The American was unable to play at the same level as he did earlier in the contest and Murray reeled off five games in a row to seize control.

A missed backhand gave Murray an early break in the fourth set as the match looked to be swiftly heading to a conclusion.

Murray’s hustling and court coverage helped him earn another break and from then it was easy street as the three-time Grand Slam champion closed out in comfortable style.

