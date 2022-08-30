Benoit Paire admits he is questioning his desire to carry on playing tennis after a straight sets defeat to Cameron Norrie where he looked resigned to a loss before the match was over.

Norrie eased past Paire 6-0 7-6(1) 6-0 in the first round, but at 5-0 down in the third set the Frenchman was seen packing his racquets into his bag before losing the match on his own serve.

Midway through the second set, play was paused after a fan fainted in the stands on Court 11.

Paire sat down in the corner of the court before he was given a warning by match umpire Carlos Bernardes for receiving too much coaching during the delay.

After the heavy defeat, Paire says he may not play any more tennis this year and that his "demons are back".

"It's a turning point," he told reporters.

"Bad start to the match. It's a little while since I've hit the ball. I stopped after Cincy [Cincinnati Open].

"I took a little holiday. Now I'm going back on holiday, so it was just a little break between my holidays. I did what I could.

"I was winning 5-3, I should have been able to take the second set. it would have done me good in the head, but my demons are back again.

"The double faults and that started again, always the same. I do what I can. I'm 167 in the world (he's 173rd), I let myself go, we'll see where it goes.

"I'm not sure to continue this season, maybe to stop here and see if I start again next year.

"For now, I need a bit of rest. I'm signed with Rennes, but really I have to cut it."

When asked if the US Open was the last time he will ever be seen at a Grand Slam, he admits he needs to get motivated to return to the tour next year.

"I won't say that this is the last time that we'll see me in a Grand Slam," he said.

"If I can rediscover the motivation and the desire, I think that the tennis is always there.

"In training, I feel very good. If my head really wants to come back, it will all come back very quickly.

"However, if my head says 'you've played enough, that's 13 years that you're on the circuit, I can't give any more', it's my head that decides, not my body.

"I'm not saying that it's over, but in these conditions, it's difficult to project/look forward. It's a saturation. If the head come back, I know that I will be a good tennis player."

Norrie told reporters afterwards that he felt Paire "played a little bit too quick" during their match.

He said: "I mean, you can ask him, but for me, it's tricky, because he looks like he's not really there and he can come up with a few good shots and a few big returns. In that third set he was 0-30 a couple times, 15-30, and that's when he's very dangerous.

"I think he's an exciting player to watch and he's a really nice guy. I think his hands are unbelievable.

"It's unfortunate, I think he played a little bit too quick, and at the end of the day I went out and did my job."

Norrie joins fellow Brits Andy Murray, Harriet Dart and Jack Draper in the second round. He will play Portuguese world No. 59 Joao Sousa or American No. 77 Mackenzie McDonald next.

