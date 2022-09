Tennis

US Open Day 4 highlights: Rafael Nadal cuts nose in comeback win over Fabio Fognini, Serena and Venus out of doubles

Highlights from the night session on Day 4 at the US Open as Rafael Nadal battles through against Fabio Fognini after cutting his own nose with his racquet. Elsewhere, Denis Shapovalov and Frances Tiafoe advanced to the third round, but it was defeat in the first round for Venus and Serena Williams.

00:01:00, 02/09/2022 at 08:51