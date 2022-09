Tennis

US Open Day 7 highlights: Nick Kyrgios outclasses Daniil Medvedev, Ons Jabeur and Ajla Tomljanovic power through

Highlights from the late action at the US Open on Day 7 as Nick Kyrgios ends Daniil Medvedev's reign and both Ons Jabeur and Ajla Tomljanovic power through.

00:01:00, 15 minutes ago