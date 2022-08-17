Gael Monfils has been ruled out of the US Open due to a foot injury he suffered at last week’s Canadian Open.

Monfils, who also missed the French Open and Wimbledon because of a heel injury which required surgery, was making his return to tennis in Montreal.

However, he withdrew mid-way through his fourth-round match against Jack Draper after collapsing on the floor.

“Dear all, following the latest medical exams that I took upon returning to Europe, I will sadly not be able to play at the US Open this year,” Monfils wrote on Twitter.

“I am forced to undergo a new period of treatment before being able to resume tournaments.

"I will keep you informed as soon as I can with regards to my next tournament.”

Monfils’ resurgence halted again

Having finished 2019 in the top 10 of the ATP rankings, Monfils hit form by winning two singles titles before the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdowns paused the season.

After a poor first half of 2021, the Frenchman performed better again towards the latter stages of the season and took his good performances into 2022 where he won the Adelaide International.

He reached the Australian Open quarter-finals, only for a heel injury to rule him out from May until August, where another problem has put him out of action for at least a month.

The draw for the US Open takes place on August 25, before the tournament begins on August 29-September 11.

