Casper Ruud says he is “very proud” of reaching a career-high world No. 2 in the rankings and described US Open winner Carlos Alcaraz as a “rare talent” and “the best in the world” right now.

Ruud and Alcaraz were fighting for a Grand Slam title, as well as the world No. 1 spot, in the final in New York on Sunday, and it was the 19-year-old Alcaraz who came through in four sets.

It was Ruud’s second defeat in a major final this season , but the Norwegian put up a much better fight at the US Open, compared to the straight-sets defeat he was handed by Rafael Nadal at Roland Garros in June.

“It was more fun for me today. I didn't need to play the biggest idol of my life on the biggest match of my life. It was sort of easier for me to believe that I could win,” said the 23-year-old Ruud, who joked that he’d rather not face a Spaniard the next time he makes it to a major final.

“I think it was an exciting match to play and be a part of. It was many fun rallies and fun shots. Of course, [it was] disappointing in the end that it didn't go my way. But that's how it goes. Carlos stepped up when he really needed to.

“All credit to him. At the same time I'm proud of the match and the two weeks. I gave it [my] all. I left it all out on the court. Played some phenomenal tennis throughout the two weeks, probably my best tennis ever on this surface. We'll hopefully get another chance at a slam in the future.”

At 19, Alcaraz is the youngest world No. 1 in the history of the ATP (since 1973) and is already smashing numerous records with every achievement on court.

Ruud is now 0-3 head-to-head against the Spaniard and sang his praises during his press conference on Sunday.

“It's incredibly impressive what he has achieved already as a teenager. It's sometimes hard to believe he's only a teenager,” Ruud said of Alcaraz.

“He's one of these few rare talents that comes up every now and then in sports. That's what it seems like. Let's see how his career develops, but it's going all in the right direction.

“At the moment he's the best player in the world in my eyes. He deserves that spot. I'm happy that we played each other in the final and that we played for the title and the world No. 1 spot.

“I think it's deserving that after great results, both of us having good results throughout the year, we are 1 and 2 in the rankings tomorrow.

“I'm very proud of being No. 2. In a way it's a good thing because I can still chase the last spot. There's only one more spot to conquer, but it will be tough for sure.”

