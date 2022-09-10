Tennis

US Open highlights: Alcaraz battles past Tiafoe in epic clash to reach maiden Grand Slam final

After a monumental battle inside Arthur Ashe Stadium, it was Carlos Alcaraz who emerged victorious from a gruelling five-set marathon against the doughty Frances Tiafoe. The third seed from Spain was persistently repelled by Tiafoe, who produced another inspired and hugely impressive display on the biggest stage. Alcaraz eventually clinched victory after four hours and 18 minutes.

00:00:58, an hour ago