US Open highlights - Andy Murray, Daniil Medvedev ease into second round, Simona Halep stunned

It was an easy start of the US Open campaign for the defending champion Daniil Medvedev, who eased past American Stefan Kozlov 6-2, 6-4, 6-0. And it was a postive start also for Andy Murray with a straight-sets victory over 24th seed Francisco Cerundolo.

00:01:12, 30/08/2022 at 08:02