Tennis

US Open highlights: Carlos Alcaraz downs Casper Ruud to capture maiden Grand Slam title

Men's tennis has a new world No. 1 and a new Grand Slam champion after Carlos Alcaraz capped a remarkable season with the US Open title. The hugely-talented Spaniard had too much for Casper Ruud on the night at Flushing Meadows as he sealed a four-set victory and opened his Grand Slam account with a maiden major title on the biggest stage. It is surely the first of many.

00:01:11, an hour ago