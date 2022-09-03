Tennis

US Open highlights: Carlos Alcaraz wins, Petra Kvitova saves two MPs in win, Andrey Rublev beats Shapovalov

Carlos Alcaraz was in imperious form as he booked his place in the fourth round of the US Open in New York on Saturday. The 19 year-old Spanish number three seed cruised past Jenson Brooksby of the United States 6-3 6-3 6-3 and won the last six games of the match. Also Petra Kvitova upset Garbine Muguruza of Spain and Russian number nine seed Andrey Rublev overcame Denis Shapovalov of Canada.

00:01:00, Yesterday at 23:51