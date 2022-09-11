Tennis

US Open highlights: Iga Swiatek battles past Ons Jabeur to clinch third Grand Slam title in style at Flushing Meadows

The almost unstoppable Iga Swiatek sealed her first Grand Slam title away from Roland-Garros and third in an already remarkable career as she overcame the gutsy Ons Jabeur in the US Open final. An expectant crowd inside Arthur Ashe Stadium were left to admire the brilliance of the Pole, particularly in a dominant opening set, as Jabeur was ultimately outplayed by her opponent.

00:01:00, an hour ago