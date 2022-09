Tennis

US Open highlights: Serena Williams thrills home crowd, Daniil Medvedev and Nick Kyrgios through

The Serena Williams show continued under the lights at the Flushing Meadows in New York as the American dropped a set but knocked out the world No. 2 Anett Kontaveit of Estonia in three sets 7-6(4) 2-6 6-2 to advance to the third round of what could be potentially be the last tournament of her career.

00:00:55, 01/09/2022 at 09:26