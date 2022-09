Tennis

US Open highlights: Serena Williams toppled by Ajla Tomljanovic, Nick Kyrgios powers on with win over JJ Wolf

On the night session at Flushing Meadows, Serena Williams' tennis career seemingly came to an end with a three-set loss to Ajla Tomljanovic, while the Nick Kyrgios show rolled on as he brushed aside JJ Wolf in straight sets at the US Open.

00:01:00, Yesterday at 08:22