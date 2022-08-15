Daniil Medvedev says he “would love” to see Novak Djokovic play at the US Open amid uncertainty surrounding the Wimbledon champion’s participation.

Djokovic is on the entry list at Flushing Meadows, which takes place from August 29 to September 11, but is set to be refused entry into the United States due to his vaccination status.

However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), who are responsible for the health and safety of US residents, issued new guidance last week to relax rules regarding social distancing and quarantine.

The CDC are yet to update its travel advice, which currently state non-US citizens and nationals must be fully vaccinated in order to enter the country. But this may change as the ruling is under review.

Asked by the press ahead of the Cincinnati Masters whether he would like to see Djokovic play at the US Open, Medvedev said: "Yeah, for sure.

“I cannot do anything. It is the government who sets the rules, so I do not know if it can actually change or not.

“If you ask me, if I would be the decision-maker, sure I want Novak to play. I like it when the tournament [has] the best players in the world.”

Novak Djokovic of Serbia and Daniil Medvedev of Russia pose with their trophies after the mens singles final on day seven of the Rolex Paris Masters at AccorHotels Arena on November 07, 2021 in Paris, France Image credit: Getty Images

Djokovic’s decision to not have the Covid-19 vaccine meant he missed the Australian Open and could be stopped from playing at the US Open.

It has had a big effect on the ‘GOAT race’ as Rafael Nadal has moved one ahead of Djokovic to 22 Grand Slams versus the Serbian’s 21 majors, with Roger Federer on 20.

Medvedev says one reason he would like to see Djokovic competing at the US Open is because of his battle with Nadal.

“This competition against Rafa is super intense and super interesting,” said Medvedev. “So I would love to see him there in New York.

“But, if for the government rules, he cannot be there, well, everybody is still going to try to do their best and try to win [the] US Open."

‘It’s BS’ – McEnroe on Djokovic situation

John McEnroe believes Djokovic should be allowed to play at the US Open in New York, describing the situation as "BS".

“It’s BS," the seven-time Grand Slam champion told Fox Digital. “I think he should be allowed to play.

“My personal opinion is, I’ve been vaccinated, I’ve had a booster shot. That’s up to the individual.

“He’s won a lot more majors than me because he’s dug his heels in and found that will, that very few people in sport have ever found. That’s part of what made him so great, so he sticks to his guns.”

“He’s perfectly entitled to make his own decision. The guy is one of the greatest athletes in any sport.”

