Mats Wilander says Great Britain's rising star Jack Draper is "one of the more dangerous players in the draw".

The 20-year-old Brit has booked his place in the US Open third round for the first time in his career after stunning No. 6 seed Felix Auger-Aliassime in straight sets on Wednesday.

Ad

Draper reached the second round of Wimbledon earlier this summer and now faces big-hitting 27th seed Karen Khachanov in the third round in New York.

US Open 'I wasn't feeling good' - Norrie into third round after straight sets win, Evans also through AN HOUR AGO

His rapid rise up the ATP rankings has impressed Eurosport expert Wilander who believes the Brit will be a threat to any opponent left in the draw.

He said: "I've been watching Jack Draper's evolution for quite a few years. I remember when he got up and played against Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon a few years back and he actually took the first set.

"I knew that Draper had a big game and a big serve and then I had a good chat to his coach, James [Trotman], during Wimbledon this year. He was very pleased with his development as a player technically. He said 'we just need to get him to the gym a little bit and make him stronger so that he can last'.

"He worked really hard very quickly because Draper is one of the more dangerous players in the draw.

"Massive game, massive serve, massive forehand, good enough backhand and great British attitude."

Wilander believes Draper is the slight favourite in his third round match against Khachanov.

"For Jack Draper to beat Karen Khachanov a few years ago I would've had said he'd have to overachieve," he said.

"He'd have to play as good as he ever could. I don't think that's the case anymore.

"He can hold serve against anyone. No one likes to play against a lefty even though it needs to be said that Khachanov has one of the best two-handed backhands in the world.

"Maybe he doesn't mind it but Draper after beating Auger-Aliassime is going to have confidence and I think he is the guy.

"I don't want to play against him because he takes the racquet out of your hands. Draper in my book is the slight favourite actually."

'One of the more dangerous players in the draw' - Wilander impressed by Draper

There will be four British men in the third round at this year’s US Open for only the second time in the Open era.

One of those is Andy Murray with the 2012 US Open champion putting in two impressive displays against Francisco Cerundolo and Emilio Nava to progress to the third round for the first time since 2016.

'I'm recovering better from difficult matches' - Murray reacts to win over Nava with Corretja

Wilander believes an opponent will have to be on the court for "four-five hours" if they are to knock Murray out of this year's US Open.

"It was pretty apparent to me to see Murray was feeling really well in his second round match," he said.

"He lost the first set pretty close and it didn't affect him at all. He sort of ran Emilio Nava into the ground in the third and fourth set just like Andy used to do. Is he playing more aggressively these days than in the past? Not sure.

"He's simplifying things and I think that's because Ivan Lendl is in his corner. He's trying to hit as many forehands as possible after his own first serve and then the second serve he's trying to get more kick on it so it's not as easy for his opponent.

"To take Andy Murray out these days you have to be out there for four--five hours. Not many players can do that."

'Have to be out there for 4-5 hours' to beat Murray at US Open this year - Wilander

- - -

Stream the 2022 Laver Cup exclusively live on discovery+ and eurosport.co.uk

US Open Alcaraz sweeps aside Coria in straight sets to set up Brooksby clash 2 HOURS AGO