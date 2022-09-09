Ons Jabeur produced a masterclass to outplay Caroline Garcia and win in straight sets, 6-1 6-3, to reach the final of the US Open.

Jabeur did not take long to storm into a commanding lead as she took the opening set in just 23 minutes.

Ad

There was a stark contrast in the pair's serving as Jabeur won 90 per cent of the points on her first serve compared to Garcia's 47 per cent, while the French player also committed 14 unforced errors in the opening set alone.

US Open ‘It looks like she’s going to win the whole tournament – McEnroe backs Garcia YESTERDAY AT 18:26

The fifth seed was utterly relentless in taking the first set, and Garcia continued to struggle at the start of the second. Jabeur, meanwhile, was both precise and ruthless.

The fired-up Tunisian capitalised in impressive fashion as Garcia floundered on serve again at 2-1 in the second set, and the crucial break arrived in style.

Jabeur could hardly have been more dominant on serve, and Garcia was not even able to get into the points at all through entire games.

Garcia produced a fleeting resistance at 3-1 down on the Jabeur serve, setting up a break point, but the 17th seed could not take advantage when it mattered.

The expectant crowd inside Arthur Ashe Stadium implored Garcia to produce a fightback when she was still down a break, but despite her best efforts, it never came.

When presented with the opportunity to serve out to reach her second Grand Slam final, Jabeur did so with aplomb to complete a fabulous performance on the biggest stage.

The 28-year-old took just an hour and 28 minutes to close out the comprehensive victory and was composed and poised throughout in reaching another major final.

Ons Jabeur of Tunisia hugs Caroline Garcia of France after her win during their Women’s Singles Semifinal match on Day Eleven of the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Image credit: Getty Images

She will now await the winner of the second semi-final between sixth seed Aryna Sabalenka and world No. 1 Iga Swiatek as she looks to go one better and secure her maiden Grand Slam title.

US Open US Open finale: The key storylines to look out for as rising stars eye glory YESTERDAY AT 12:53