Venus Williams and Dominic Thiem are among the names that have been included in the US Open wildcard list, the United States Tennis Association announced on Wednesday.

Williams, a two-time US Open champion, makes her return on US soil after missing out on the 2021 tournament, sidelined through injury.

The former world No. 1 made her competitive return at Wimbledon in the mixed doubles competition earlier in the summer, after nearly a year out of playing competitive tennis.

Fellow American player Sofia Kenin joined Williams on the wildcard entry list, among eight other players.

Dominic Thiem won the US Open two years ago and will also feature in the 2022 tournament as a wildcard entry.

Thiem has struggled with injuries of late, and will make his return at Queen’s for the fourth Grand Slam of the year.

The Austrian landed one of the biggest-ever comebacks at a US Open final in 2020 when he came from behind to beat Germany’s Alexander Zverev.

The 28-year-old found himself down two sets to love, before turning the match on its head to win 2–6, 4–6, 6–4, 6–3, 7–6 in a dramatic contest.

Former world No. 11 Sam Querrey joins Thiem on the wildcard entry list, alongside 16-year-old Learner Tien.

