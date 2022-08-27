The Williams sisters, Serena and Venus, will compete in the US Open doubles together in the final tournament of the former's career.

The pair were given a wildcard to compete in New York, and will play alongside each other for the first time since the French Open in 2018.

They have won 14 Open doubles titles in their respective illustrious careers, winning at Flushing Meadows in 1999 and 2009.

Serena announced that she plans to 'evolve away' from tennis after the US Open - which starts on Monday - and will also contest the singles title that she has won six times.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion is currently level with Margaret Court for most singles titles, and has one last chance at holding the record outright.

But now ranked 608th in the world, she will first set her sights on her first round match against Montenegro's Danka Kovinic in the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Venus, ranked 1,445th in the world, will also compete in the singles after she was handed a wildcard.

She will face Belgium's Alison van Uytvanck in her opener on Tuesday.

