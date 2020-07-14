USTA cancels several events in August, but 'still planning to hold US Open'

The US Tennis Association has cancelled several events in August, but reportedly still plans to hold the US Open in New York.

The USTA National Championships for Boys’ 18s, Girls’ 18s, Boys’ 16s and Girls' 16s have been scrapped, along with the USTA National Doubles Championships.

The events were planned to take place across the country in Orlando, San Diego, Georgia and Alabama.

But a statement from the USTA said: "The decision to cancel was made with guidance from the USTA Medical Advisory Group, to ensure the health and safety of all those involved with these tournaments.

As these events were larger in scale and size, there was an inherent risk associated with hosting large numbers of individuals at one site, at one time, and would make risk mitigation difficult.

"Without a controlled environment that includes a comprehensive and contained lodging, transportation, food and beverage, and medical testing program in place, proper risk mitigation would not be possible - and in the case of these events, this type of environment would logistically and financially be incredibly difficult to create."

The Associated Press report that the US Open is still set to go ahead, starting on August 31.

The WTA Tour starts on August 3, with the ATP Tour resuming in Washington on August 14.

