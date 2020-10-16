Britain's Dan Evans was unable to find a way past Alex de Minaur as the Australian won their clash at the Ultimate Tennis Showdown.

De Minaur, nicknamed 'The Demon' at the event, made a perfect start to his UTS3 campaign as he crushed Britain’s Dan Evans 4-0.

The Australian took the first quarter, then proceeded to dominate the next three to win 13-12, 23-9, 21-10, 20-13.

"It’s different, that’s for sure,” De Minaur said. “It’s definitely fun, I’m glad it went well for me.

"It wasn’t easy getting used to the conditions and tactics but I’m glad I made a good start.

"I forgot to use the cards and I also forgot what card I had,” he said, after snatching the sudden death point."

De Minaur will next face Pablo Andujar of Spain, while Evans is set to take on Andujar in his next match.

