Tennis
UTS

Stefanos Tsitsipas continues fine form at Ultimate Tennis Showdown

Stefanos Tsitsipas | Tennis | ESP Player Feature

Image credit: Getty Images

ByCarrie Dunn
an hour ago | Updated 7 minutes ago
@carriesparkle

Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas continued his streak of excellent form at the Ultimate Tennis Showdown with a comprehensive victory over Dustin Brown.

The world number six took advantage of his opponent's predilection for double faults to come through by three quarters to one.

WATCH

Highlights: Stefanos Tsitsipas beats Dustin Brown to maintain Ultimate Tennis Showdown streak

00:02:45

UTS

Ouch! Stefanos Tsitsipas goes for the tweener at Ultimate Tennis Showdown - and misses

3 HOURS AGO

In the day's other matches, Benoit Paire came from a quarter down to beat Corentin Moutet, a substitute for Lucas Pouille, 3-1, and David Goffin recorded the first whitewash of the tournament, beating Alexei Popyrin 4-0.

Spain's Feliciano Lopez repeated the feat at the start of the evening session, beating Matteo Berrettini by the same scoreline.

WATCH

Highlights: David Goffin whitewashes Alexei Popyrin at Ultimate Tennis Showdown

00:03:20

Tournament debutant Dominic Thiem had an evening to forget, losing to 34-year-old RIchard Gasquet, who had his famous backhand on display in a 3-1 triumph.

Watch the Ultimate Tennis Showdown on Eurosport

UTS

Berrettini, Brown and other UTS stars don Black Lives Matter shirts

14/06/2020 AT 16:51
Adria Tour

Adria Tour round-up: Djokovic at the double, Petrovic serves up shock to Zverev

2 HOURS AGO
What's On

