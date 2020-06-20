Stefanos Tsitsipas continues fine form at Ultimate Tennis Showdown

Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas continued his streak of excellent form at the Ultimate Tennis Showdown with a comprehensive victory over Dustin Brown.

The world number six took advantage of his opponent's predilection for double faults to come through by three quarters to one.

Play Icon WATCH Highlights: Stefanos Tsitsipas beats Dustin Brown to maintain Ultimate Tennis Showdown streak 00:02:45

Play Icon

UTS Ouch! Stefanos Tsitsipas goes for the tweener at Ultimate Tennis Showdown - and misses 3 HOURS AGO

In the day's other matches, Benoit Paire came from a quarter down to beat Corentin Moutet, a substitute for Lucas Pouille, 3-1, and David Goffin recorded the first whitewash of the tournament, beating Alexei Popyrin 4-0.

Spain's Feliciano Lopez repeated the feat at the start of the evening session, beating Matteo Berrettini by the same scoreline.

Play Icon WATCH Highlights: David Goffin whitewashes Alexei Popyrin at Ultimate Tennis Showdown 00:03:20

Tournament debutant Dominic Thiem had an evening to forget, losing to 34-year-old RIchard Gasquet, who had his famous backhand on display in a 3-1 triumph.

Watch the Ultimate Tennis Showdown on Eurosport

UTS Berrettini, Brown and other UTS stars don Black Lives Matter shirts 14/06/2020 AT 16:51