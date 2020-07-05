Round-Up: Richard Gasquet through to UTS semi-finals

Richard Gasquet defeated Feliciano Lopez at the Ultimate Tennis Showdown as the Frenchman qualified for the semi-finals.

The day's opening game saw Elliot Benchetrit beat German Dustin Brown 3-1, in the first of five exhibition games, giving the Frenchan the chance to progress to the next round.

Greece's Tsitsipas beat Moutet 3-2 in the Ultimate Tennis Showdown event.

Stefanos Tsitsipas won his match against France's Corenttin Moutet in a close-run 3-2 win. The defeat means that Moutet is no longer in contention for the semi-finals.

At the other end of the scale, Alexei Popyrin was crushed 4-0 by Matteo Berrettini.

Feliciano Lopez fell to a narrow defeat when Richard Gasquet edged him 3-2, with the French athlete confirmed for the semi-finals.

In the day's final game, Benoit Paire lost 3-1 against Belgium's David Goffin.

