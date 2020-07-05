Tennis
UTS

Stefanos Tsitsipas secures UTS semi-final place

Stefanos Tsitsipas beim UTS

Image credit: Imago

ByEurosport UK
2 hours ago | Updated an hour ago

Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas continued his streak of fine form at the Ultimate Tennis Showdown - securing his semi-final place with two weeks of round-robin competition to go.

The world number six bounced back from 0-2 down against Matteo Berrettini to win the encounter in sudden death.

That means he has a record at the Mouratoglou Academy of six wins to just one defeat - which came against Dominic Thiem.

David Goffin put in a solid display to beat the mercurial Corentin Moutet 3-1 - and was not distracted by his compatriot's spell of racket-smashing.

In the afternoon session, Dustin Brown won his first match of the tournament with an impressive display against Feliciano Lopez, taking the encounter 3-1.

And the veteran Richard Gasquet looked exceedingly comfortable against Alexei Popyrin, easing up only in the final quarter to win 4-1.

