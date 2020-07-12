Stephanos Tsistipas ousts David Goffin to set up Matteo Berrettini showdown

Stage 4
Day 10, Round 5
Eliteserien, Norwegian Commentary
Stephanos Tsistipas held on to beat David Goffin in their UTS semi-final to set up a final against Matteo Berrettini.
Corentin Moutet almost produced a magnificent piece of showboating against Stefanos Tsitsipas but his attempted lob was a fraction too long at the UTS.
Ultimate Tennis Showdown highlights as Richard Gasquet gets the better of Alexei Popyrin.
Ultimate Tennis Showdown highlights: Dustin Brown beats Feliciano Lopez
Great net point between Dustin Brown and Feliciano Lopez at the Ultimate Tennis Showdown.
Stefanos Tsitsipas showed off his singing talents at a changeover during the Ultimate Tennis Showdown.
David Goffin proved too strong for Elliot Benchetrit at Ultimate Tennis Showdown.
Dominic Thiem won his third match in a row at the Ultimate Tennis Showdown as he beat fellow top-10 player Matteo Berrettini.
Matteo Berrettini asked Marco Gulisano why he was afraid to call a timeout during the Italian’s match with Richard Gasquet.
Alexei Popyrin produced a fine performance to beat Benoit Paire at the Ultimate Tennis Showdown.