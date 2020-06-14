Matteo Berrettini, Dustin Brown and the rest of the players taking part in the Ultimate Tennis Showdown donned shirts to show their support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

They took to the court at the Mouratoglou Tennis Academy in the south of France with black t-shirts emblazoned with the movement's message.

The Italian beat Brown 3-1, while Alexei Popyrin beat Elliot Benchetrit by the same score.

Feliciano Lopez beat Lucas Pouille in sudden death with the score tied at 2-2.

Lucas Pouille and David Goffin are among the other players taking part in the event, which has its matches split into quarters with a timer ticking down to zero, encouraging swift play.

