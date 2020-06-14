Tennis
UTS

Berrettini, Brown and other UTS stars don Black Lives Matter shirts

Berrettini, Black Lives Matter

Image credit: Eurosport

ByCarrie Dunn
2 hours ago | Updated an hour ago
@carriesparkle

Matteo Berrettini, Dustin Brown and the rest of the players taking part in the Ultimate Tennis Showdown donned shirts to show their support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

They took to the court at the Mouratoglou Tennis Academy in the south of France with black t-shirts emblazoned with the movement's message.

Tennis

Bizarre scenes as Lopez explains to umpire he's won at Ultimate Tennis Showdown

AN HOUR AGO

The Italian beat Brown 3-1, while Alexei Popyrin beat Elliot Benchetrit by the same score.

Feliciano Lopez beat Lucas Pouille in sudden death with the score tied at 2-2.

Lucas Pouille and David Goffin are among the other players taking part in the event, which has its matches split into quarters with a timer ticking down to zero, encouraging swift play.

Watch the Ultimate Tennis Showdown live

WATCH

Brown and Berrettini wear Black Lives Matter shirts at Ultimate Tennis Showdown

00:00:39

Adria Tour

Emotional Djokovic in tears as he leaves Adria Tour in Belgrade

AN HOUR AGO
Tennis

Brown and Berrettini wear Black Lives Matter shirts at Ultimate Tennis Showdown

AN HOUR AGO
