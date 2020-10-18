Alex de Minaur is the champion of the third edition of the Ultimate Tennis Showdown - beating Richard Gasquet by three quarters to one.

The Australian - nicknamed 'the Demon' in the competition - was making his debut in the quickfire format, which was presented prior to the European Open in Antwerp.

And after defeating Dan Evans and Pablo Andujar on Friday evening, he then crushed the veteran Frenchman 24-9, 15-14, 16-17, 19-11.

"I had fun," de Minaur enthused afterwards. "It definitely helped me out a lot to get some on-court time and get used to this court for the following week.

"I’m very happy to be able to come out and play some good tennis."

Gasquet had to save match point in the third quarter, down 16-15, but he brought his backhand into play to force the match to at least go the distance.

"He was just better than me to be honest,” Gasquet said. “He doesn’t miss, he’s serving well. I did a lot of effort in the third but in the fourth I couldn’t. He was too strong today."

The pair will face off again on Tuesday in the European Open round of 32.

