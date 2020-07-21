Tennis

Venus Williams to join Serena at new WTA event in Kentucky

Venus Williams vs Serena Williams | Tennis Australian Open 2017 | ESP Player Feature

Image credit: Getty Images

ByReuters
40 minutes ago | Updated 21 minutes ago

Venus Williams will join her sister Serena at the inaugural Top Seed Open in Lexington, Kentucky next month, organisers have said.

The event's organisers said last week Serena would return to the court for the first time since the novel coronavirus shutdown when she competes at the tournament, which begins on August 10 at the Top Seed Tennis Club.

Seven-times Grand Slam champion Venus, who celebrated her 40th birthday last month, participated in the ongoing World TeamTennis event in West Virginia.

Two-time Australian Open winner Victoria Azarenka and 2017 US Open champion Sloane Stephens are also confirmed for the tournament.

The WTA Tour is scheduled to resume in Palermo, Italy on August 3.

