Venus Williams will play her first singles match since August last year after accepting a wild card into the Canadian Open in Toronto.

The seven-time Grand Slam singles champion recently returned to action at Wimbledon, partnering Jamie Murray in the mixed doubles before they were knocked out in the second round.

Williams, who is now 42, has not played on the WTA Tour since the Chicago Open having struggled to recover from a leg injury.

Venus will join her sister Serena in the singles draw, with the 40-year-old continuing her comeback in Toronto, following her first round defeat to Harmony Tan of France at the All England Club.

It will be the first time Venus has competed in the Canadian city since 2019, but it will likely serve as part of her build-up to a first US Open since 2020.

“I’m so excited to be back playing the National Bank Open," said Williams.

“I love the city, the tournament, and I look forward to being back in Toronto.”

The tournament runs between August 6-14.

