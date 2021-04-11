Veronika Kudermetova and Danka Kovinic will face off for their maiden WTA title in the Charleston Open final on Sunday.

Kudermetova overcame unseeded Paula Badosa Gibert 6-3 6-3 in their semi final on Saturday, with Kudermetova proving more clinical on break points, winning four of six.

And she flew out of the blocks at the start of their semi-final too, breaking Badosa Gibert at love in the opening game.

"I expected a tough match, and I think it was a really tough match," Kudermetova said after her win.

Paula plays really good, she has a lot of weapons, she served unbelievable today. I followed my plan to just fight and be aggressive today.

Elsewhere, Danka Kovinic overcame Ons Jabeur to reach the final.

Kovinic won 70 per cent of points on her first serves and also reeled off seven consecutive games on her way to victory.

A first WTA title is on the line for whoever seals victory in Sunday's final.

