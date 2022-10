Tennis

'Very special moment' - Nick Kyrgios pays tribute to 'gifted' Roger Federer ahead of Japan Open

Nick Kyrgios pays tribute to the "gifted" Roger Federer ahead of appearing at the Japan Open. "Yeah, I was watching that for sure. This is a very special moment. I think, as I said, probably the greatest, most natural, gifted tennis player the world will ever see." Nick Kyrgios is set to take part in the upcoming ATP 500 Japan Open.

00:02:10, 26 minutes ago