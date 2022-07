Tennis

'Very special' - Unstoppable Diede de Groot on making more wheelchair tennis history at Wimbledon

"I'm the No. 1 seed, so the chances of getting a title are very big, so for me to just continue to do it is still very special," Diede de Groot said on the latest episode of the Power of Sport show on Eurosport and discovery+. "Finding happiness in smaller things is easier than just trying to win. Wheelchair tennis has grown so much over the last few years."

00:03:10, 9 minutes ago