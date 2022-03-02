Belarusian tennis player Victoria Azarenka says she is “devastated” by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The 32-year-old is one of the most prominent athletes from Belarus and is one of two top-20 women's players from the country along with world No. 3 Aryna Sabalenka.

Ad

Australian Open 'She is a mini Serena' - Azarenka on Williams family and her social network 24/01/2022 AT 13:03

“I am devastated by the actions that have taken place over the last several days - against - and in Ukraine,” said former world No. 1 Azarenka on Twitter.

“It’s heartbreaking to see how many innocent people have been affected and continue to be affected by such violence. Since my early childhood, I have always seen and experienced Ukrainian and Belarusian people, as well as both nations, friendly and supportive of one another.

“It is hard to witness the violent separation that is currently taking place instead of supporting and finding compassion for each other. My heart is with everyone directly and indirectly impacted by this war that is causing such pain and suffering for so many. I hope and wish for peace and an end to the war.”

Azarenka is the latest tennis player to speak out against the invasion of Ukraine.

“I think it’s my mission to unite our tennis community to stand with Ukraine, to help Ukraine because what we’re going through is a horrible thing for all Ukrainians,” the former world No. 3 said after her victory.

“That’s why I’m here. That’s why I’m playing for my country and doing my best using my platform and using my resources to introduce that and try to invite people to support Ukraine.”

Russian No 1 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova says her decision to speak out is causing her “fear”.

“It’s causing me fear, I’m confused…I can only speak out,” Pavlyuchenkova told CNN after posting on social media to call for the violence to stop.

“I can only hope for more athletes to speak out on this matter. I’m not a politician, just a woman who plays tennis professionally. I just try to speak out, try to make my point. I don’t want violence…We just want peace and love and stop the war.

“I have a fear for the future. We need to think about our children as well. I want a future for the children. I don’t want to be selfish and talk about my career, it’s not about sport and tennis right now. It’s about our future and our lives.”

However, Russian and Belarusian players will still be able to play on tour as ‘neutral athletes’.

Australian Open Highlights: Krejcikova overcomes Azarenka in straight sets 23/01/2022 AT 04:14