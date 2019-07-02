Victorious Dart gets royal approval at Wimbledon

To the surprise of everyone at the All England Club, tennis fan Kate Middleton shunned the royal box to take a seat on the outer courts and took in a topsy-turvy match as Dart edged past America's Christina McHale.

Cue more surprise at SW19 as Dart, world No.182, took out a player 74 places higher than her in the rankings to make it to the next round on just her second-ever Wimbledon appearance, prevailing 4-6 6-4 6-4.

Asked if being watched by royalty made the win more special, Dart responded: "It was pretty surreal. Have any of you had the Duchess watch you guys play!?

"I was aware she was watching. The chair umpire mentioned it before the coin toss. It's pretty cool to have royalty watching you.

"I got the win in the end. I'm just very happy about that."

The Londoner impressed as she took a set of Karolina Pliskova in the first round last year, also reaching the semi-finals of the mixed doubles, but has already surpassed those feats in 2019.

The 22-year-old wobbled in the first set but retained her composure in a crazy third where neither player could hold their serve, and will now take on either Beatriz Haddad Maia or Garbine Muguruza in the second round.

"It's hard to kind of put it into words how I feel," Dart added. "I think it still hasn't quite sunk in yet. I'm just feeling pretty amazing at the moment.

"I think both of us returned pretty well. I think that was quite key in all those breaks. I managed to break and then hold my serve at the end, which was great.

"I think I dealt with all the conditions well. It was a bit windy out there, definitely towards the end.

"Naturally, I was a bit nervous to try and close it out so I think I did really well to hold myself together and get through."

Sportsbeat 2019