A. Tomljanovic vs K. Boulter | Rothesay Open Nottingham
Women's Singles | Round 2 | 08.06.2022 | Nottingham Tennis Centre
Not started
A. Tomljanovic (5)
K. Boulter (Q)
from 23:00
Players Overview
AjlaTomljanovic
Australia
- WTA ranking45
- WTA points1216
- Age29
- Height1.8m
- Weight-
KatieBoulter
Great Britain
- WTA ranking136
- WTA points459
- Age25
- Height-
- Weight-
Statistics
Recent matches
A. Tomljanovic
K. Boulter
