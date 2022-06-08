A. Riske vs C. Garcia | Rothesay Open Nottingham
Women's Singles | Round 2 | 08.06.2022 | Nottingham Tennis Centre
Not started
A. Riske (6)
C. Garcia
from 23:00
Players Overview
AlisonRiske
United States
- WTA ranking40
- WTA points1256
- Age31
- Height1.75m
- Weight-
CarolineGarcia
France
- WTA ranking75
- WTA points855
- Age28
- Height1.77m
- Weight-
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
1
Wins
1 match
0
Wins
Recent matches
A. Riske
C. Garcia
