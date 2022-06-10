B. Haddad Maia vs T. Martincová | Rothesay Open Nottingham
Women's Singles | Semifinal | 10.06.2022 | Nottingham Tennis Centre
Not started
B. Haddad Maia (7)
B. Haddad Maia (7)
T. Martincová
T. Martincová
from 23:00
Beatriz Haddad Maia - Tereza Martincová

Players Overview

Beatriz-Haddad Maia-headshot
BeatrizHaddad Maia
Brazil
Brazil
  • WTA ranking48
  • WTA points1188
  • Age26
  • Height1.85m
  • Weight78kg
Tereza-Martincová-headshot
TerezaMartincová
Czech Republic
Czech Republic
  • WTA ranking60
  • WTA points1023
  • Age27
  • Height-
  • Weight-

Statistics

Recent matches

B. Haddad Maia

T. Martincová

Women's Singles / Semifinal

LIVE MATCH: Beatriz Haddad Maia vs Tereza Martincová

WTA Nottingham - 10 June 2022

Follow the WTA Nottingham Tennis match between Beatriz Haddad Maia and Tereza Martincová live with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 10 June 2022.

Find up to date WTA Nottingham results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

