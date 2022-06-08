H. Watson vs V. Golubic | Rothesay Open Nottingham
Women's Singles | Round 2 | 08.06.2022 | Centre Court
Not started
H. Watson
V. Golubic
08/06
Advertisement
Ad
Heather Watson - Viktorija Golubic
Players Overview
HeatherWatson
Great Britain
- WTA ranking102
- WTA points633
- Age30
- Height1.7m
- Weight-
ViktorijaGolubic
Switzerland
- WTA ranking55
- WTA points1086
- Age29
- Height1.69m
- Weight-
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
1
Wins
1 match
0
Wins
Recent matches
H. Watson
V. Golubic
Related matches
Advertisement
Ad