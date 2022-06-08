H. Watson vs V. Golubic | Rothesay Open Nottingham
Women's Singles | Round 2 | 08.06.2022 | Centre Court
Not started
H. Watson
H. Watson
V. Golubic
V. Golubic
08/06
Heather Watson - Viktorija Golubic

Players Overview

Heather-Watson-headshot
Heather Watson
Great Britain
Great Britain
  • WTA ranking102
  • WTA points633
  • Age30
  • Height1.7m
  • Weight-
Viktorija-Golubic-headshot
Viktorija Golubic
Switzerland
Switzerland
  • WTA ranking55
  • WTA points1086
  • Age29
  • Height1.69m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Heather-Watson-headshot
Heather Watson
Great Britain
Great Britain
Viktorija-Golubic-headshot
Viktorija Golubic
Switzerland
Switzerland
1

Wins

1 match

0

Wins

Recent matches

H. Watson

V. Golubic

Latest news

WTA Nottingham

'I have no idea' - Raducanu casts doubt on Wimbledon after injury

3 hours ago

LIVE MATCH: Heather Watson vs Viktorija Golubic

WTA Nottingham - 8 June 2022

