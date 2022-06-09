S. Zhang vs T. Martincová | Rothesay Open Nottingham
Women's Singles | Quarter-final | 09.06.2022 | Nottingham Tennis Centre
Not started
S. Zhang (4)
S. Zhang (4)
T. Martincová
T. Martincová
from 23:00
Zhang Shuai - Tereza Martincová

Players Overview

Shuai-Zhang-headshot
ShuaiZhang
China
China
  • WTA ranking41
  • WTA points1240
  • Age33
  • Height1.77m
  • Weight-
Tereza-Martincová-headshot
TerezaMartincová
Czech Republic
Czech Republic
  • WTA ranking60
  • WTA points1023
  • Age27
  • Height-
  • Weight-

Statistics

Recent matches

S. Zhang

T. Martincová

Women's Singles / Quarter-final

from 23:00
from 23:00
LIVE MATCH: Zhang Shuai vs Tereza Martincová

WTA Nottingham - 9 June 2022

Follow the WTA Nottingham Tennis match between Zhang Shuai and Tereza Martincová live with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 9 June 2022.

Find up to date WTA Nottingham results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

