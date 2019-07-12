Vintage Federer holds off Nadal to reach Wimbledon final

The 40th career meeting between the golden duo with 38 Grand Slam titles between them, swung this way and that before Federer seized control to claim a 7-6(3) 1-6 6-3 6-4 victory.

World number one and defending champion Novak Djokovic now stands between the 37-year-old Federer, the oldest finalist here since Ken Rosewall in 1974, and a record-equalling ninth Wimbledon title in Sunday's showpiece. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Ken Ferris)