Open in the second round when Belarusian Aliaksandra Sasnovich beat the 12th seed 6-1 6-2 on Wednesday.

Vondrousova, who reached the French Open final last year, endured a disappointing outing with her 16 winners overshadowed by 21 unforced errors as she became the highest seed in the women's field so far to be eliminated at Flushing Meadows.

Tennis Kerber battles past Friedsam to reach third round 24 MINUTES AGO

Sasnovich converted four of eight break points while saving all six she faced on her serve to wrap up the match in just 65 minutes and advance to the third round of the U.S. Open for only the second time in her career.

The 26-year-old will next face either compatriot Vera Lapko or Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva, who play later on Wednesday. (Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru Editing by Toby Davis)

US Open women 2016 champion Kerber beats Friedsam in straight sets 26 MINUTES AGO