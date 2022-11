Tennis

Watch as Carlos Alcaraz is presented with his world No. 1 trophy ahead of Paris Masters campaign

The men's tennis singles world No. 1, Carlos Alcaraz, said on Monday that he was "excited to play as a number one" at the Paris Masters. Alcaraz, who won his first Grand Slam at the US Open last September, became the youngest ever world number one at the age of 19. The Spaniard's first match in Paris will be against Yoshihito Nishioka on Wednesday.

00:01:37, 8 minutes ago