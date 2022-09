Tennis

Watch the moment Roger Federer is introduced to adoring and raucous Laver Cup crowd

Roger Federer is making his last competitive appearance on a tennis court at the Laver Cup. Ahead of the first match of the event, he was given a raucous reception at the O2 in London when he was introduced to the crowd. Stream the 2022 Laver Cup exclusively live on discovery+ and eurosport.co.uk

00:00:46, an hour ago