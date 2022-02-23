Tennis

Watch the shocking moment Alexander Zverev attacks umpire's chair with racquet at Mexican Open

The ATP have withdrawn Alexander Zverev from the Mexican Open after he attacked the umpire’s chair with his tennis racquet after losing a doubles match. The incident happened after he and partner Marcelo Melo lost against Harri Heliovaara and Lloyd Glasspool in the last 16. The world No. 3 was apparently angered by what he saw as an errant line call during the tiebreaker. Credit: Amazon Prime.

00:01:30, an hour ago