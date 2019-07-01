Watson overcomes nerves to win Wimbledon opener

The Guernsey native had to battle a case of the jitters as she was broken four times on the way to a first-set tie-break victory, before she wrapped up the second in markedly more assured manner.

And despite carding her first singles win at the All England Club since 2017, the 27-year-old was not able to appreciate the achievement until it was all in the books.

"I didn't enjoy any of it, apart from after that last point was done," she said, following a 7-6 (7-3) 6-2 victory in her tenth consecutive All England Club appearance.

"It was definitely a shaky start. I was a bit nervous today and I think it showed, but I thought I got better as the match went on. It wasn't my best tennis, but really pleased to get through.

"First rounds in Grand Slams are always tough. There's a lot to gain, a lot to lose out there. Everybody wants to do well; It's normal to be nervous.

"I had three double-faults in the first game. I actually said to my coach, I'm going to serve first, I'm serving so well at the moment - then that happened!

"It's not how you start, it's how you finish. I thought the last game was probably the best quality game of the match from both of us.

"I really pleased with that last game. I was shaky on my serve at the beginning. In the last game I think I made most of my first serves.

"They were really good. Just pleased with how I closed it out, finished and stayed calm."

Breaks of service seemed the order of the day as both players managed just four holds from 12 first-set games.

But once the shackles were off after Watson eased through to take the tie-break 7-3, all seemed plain sailing.

Confirming that she would play mixed doubles alongside Henri Kontinen - with whom she went all the way to Wimbledon glory back in 2016 - rather than the quietly-mooted Andy Murray, Watson faces a busy fortnight ahead.

And her reward in the singles is a second-round draw against 20th seed Anett Kontaveit on Wednesday, a match that she acknowledges hangs in the balance.

"We've played each other four times, I think. It's two-all in our head-to-head," she continued.

"I know her well. We've practiced a lot together. She’s having maybe the best year of her career so far. She's seeded here.

"It will be a tough match. I mean, every match here is, that goes without saying, but hopefully I can loosen up and improve my level.

"I think I just put a lot of pressure on myself naturally because of the person I am. I feel the same every year, I put the same amount of pressure on myself; I just really always want to do well."

Sportsbeat 2019